So much help after my bike was stolen

I had the unfortunate experience of having my valuable bicycle stolen from my garage recently. It was broad daylight and my garage door was open. The bike was located toward the back of the garage and behind stuff. My car was in there, as well.

This thief knew exactly what he was after. He has been casing my neighborhood (Twin Creeks/Cayetano) for some time and I just thought he knew someone here. Thanks to the efforts of some neighbors, I was able to recall him driving through here and give Napa Police a pretty accurate description of the person and the vehicle.

Lo and behold, I woke at 2:30 that night to my dogs barking, the light of a flashlight outside, and someone saying, "Diane, this is the police. We've found your bike." I can't describe the emotions.

I didn't get the names of the two officers who brought my bike back, but I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart. This bike has been with me for 16 years and means much more than just "a bike." I'd like to also thank the dispatcher who took my call and Officer David Macias, to whom I submitted a description, security camera footage and a photo, taken by my fast-thinking neighbor. Everyone has been so kind and helpful.

With gratitude and many, many thanks.

Diane Van Deusen

Napa