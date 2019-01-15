It's time to revisit the train wreck called the Trump administration. His "well-oiled machine " as come to a screeching halt, much like the government he's supposed to running. We've gone from a country capable of tracking down and killing Osama Bin Laden to one that is a laughingstock on the world stage. Are you feeling safer now?
It is both ironic and hypocritical that Trump has stopped funding the Department of Homeland Security and the Coast Guard so that he can get a great big beautiful wall. His goal is motivated by his need to be re-elected, rather than border security.
The people of TSA, the Coast Guard, and Homeland Security are not being paid. Are you feeling safer now? He doesn’t care about our nation or our government, but only his ego. So much winning and so much lying about winning.
Donald Hazelton
Napa