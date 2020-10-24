So what is true?

“That which is determined to be true is largely the product of who has the power to assert and insert a specific discourse into public consciousness” — Foucault, Power and Knowledge, 1980.

The Napa Valley is a “brand” and “destination.” Napa County/Valley cities and towns have economies dominated by two low-wage intertwined monocultures: vine/wine and hospitality/tourism.

The wealth produced by our two economies goes to business or corporate owners. The cost of unaffordable rents and housing causes thousands (not hundreds) of those who do the work to commute daily, causing traffic congestion, air pollution, and commuter psychological and physical stress carried into family contexts, and are manifestations of systemic racism.

The lack of low-income housing is but one measure of systemic racism. Ironically all members of the Napa City Council passed the resolution declaring “systemic racism a public health crisis.” Whether for the men and women workers in our vineyards, wineries; hotels/motels and restaurants; the lack of housing for those who do the work producing the wealth of Napa County is dismissed.

Housing is the base and center of family/personal life and security.