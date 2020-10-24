So what is true?

“That which is determined to be true is largely the product of who has the power to assert and insert a specific discourse into public consciousness” — Foucault, Power and Knowledge, 1980.
The Napa Valley is a “brand” and “destination.” Napa County/Valley cities and towns have economies dominated by two low-wage intertwined monocultures: vine/wine and hospitality/tourism.
The wealth produced by our two economies goes to business or corporate owners. The cost of unaffordable rents and housing causes thousands (not hundreds) of those who do the work to commute daily, causing traffic congestion, air pollution, and commuter psychological and physical stress carried into family contexts, and are manifestations of systemic racism.
The lack of low-income housing is but one measure of systemic racism. Ironically all members of the Napa City Council passed the resolution declaring “systemic racism a public health crisis.” Whether for the men and women workers in our vineyards, wineries; hotels/motels and restaurants; the lack of housing for those who do the work producing the wealth of Napa County is dismissed.
Housing is the base and center of family/personal life and security.
The responsibility for housing is assigned to county cities and towns. Low-income housing for valley workers is non-existent, and our two, low-wage economic monocultures don’t support existing housing rents or home purchase costs. In Napa, lack of housing has led to school enrollment declines, loss of school revenues, faculty and employee layoffs, and school closures projected to continue into the mid- or late-2020s unless low-income housing is produced.
As a qualitative researcher, I have followed the county and city decision-making, downloading articles looking for trends since 2010. The current Napa mayoral and council races are choice opportunities for a different sort of future. The Register Editorial Board recommendation of Scott Sedgley for mayor is based upon the editorial member's personal knowledge of Scott and a 30-minute interview. Four Editorial Board members interviewed Gerardo Martin for 30 minutes.
Note: from a research validity and reliability assessment, four people in only a 30-minute interview for a hiring recommendation fails both validity and reliability tests – it’s subjective.
Having followed both Scott and Doris Gentry as Council members; after assessing the planks on Martin’s campaign website I took the opportunity to interview him over five different occasions.
Based upon evidence the Techel City Council, including Scott and Doris for their terms on the council have supported the disenfranchisement (not able to vote) of residents of the city’s unincorporated islands to vote, an example of voter suppression and systemic racism.
In addition, Sedgley and Gentry went along with a report from the Berkeley consultant group BAE, a study “that set out to predict the effects of an inclusionary ordinance — a mandate that new rental apartments reserve a minimum percentage for those with incomes below the local median —has determined such a law likely would dissuade many developers from entering an already costly Napa market.”
And “Council members appeared resigned to accepting that minimum set-asides of affordable housing were unlikely to be the solution” (Register, Dec. 22, 2019). So much for affordable housing for our low-income wealth producers.
Gerardo Martin is the mayoral choice for a successful future. Gerardo is grounded in our state’s two of our three originating cultures: bicultural and bilingual English/Spanish facility; multitasking as a single parent raising three children; work origins in our Valley fields, past president of the Napa Valley College Education Foundation, past president of the Napa County Hispanic Chamber, successful financial advisor for over 340 diverse Napa families; co-creator of the Latino Leaders Roundtable to address concerns of our communities on the margins; including families from all community groups. A demonstrated leader with deep listening, facilitation, and collaborative skills, his entrepreneurial vision for the future is unlike his other two competitors including his current building a knowledge team with input for our economic diversity, social security, and environmental sustainability.
He is the choice for our 21st-century mayor.
Please examine the endorsers of candidates; elected officials exchanging endorsements like trading baseball cards — little to do with diversity knowledge, transferable skills, integrity, and commitment to serving our communities rather than being elected or reelected.
After vetting, to complete and support positive change leadership for the city of Napa Council candidates in new Council Districts 4 and 2 — David Campbell is the choice over Beth Painter in District 2, and either Renee Cazares or Bernie Narvaez in District 4.
Ron Rhyno
Napa
