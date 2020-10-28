Social animal connections

It's time for humans, members of the animal kingdom, to accept who and what they (we, our lives) are, based on social animal life expectations of the human group. This should be mutual cooperation of all Human species, on this Earth, toward acceptance of facts required for survival and a continuation of all planet Earth life.

Social animal groups are defined as populations that form cooperative societies to survive and reproduce through trust and cooperation within the species. Trust comes from the mutual acceptance of common values and recognition of community needs within an environment. Cooperation comes from working together toward a common end which is the maintaining of a species (our species also) in a specie's required environmental need for the on-going survival.

Although not of the Human species, other social animal groups do include ants, bees, birds, killer whales, monkeys and many more. And, today, each of these groups is worthy of behavioral explorations for a fix-it of our group. Bully behavior seems to appear in many social groups, we should have evolved beyond this behavior. But not, and perhaps Humans should make adjustments accordingly. Must we be so territorial and discriminative within our, and other, specie groups? Possessiveness, and to bully for personal satisfaction, should not be acceptable.