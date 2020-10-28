Social animal connections

It's time for humans, members of the animal kingdom, to accept who and what they (we, our lives) are, based on social animal life expectations of the human group. This should be mutual cooperation of all Human species, on this Earth, toward acceptance of facts required for survival and a continuation of all planet Earth life.
Social animal groups are defined as populations that form cooperative societies to survive and reproduce through trust and cooperation within the species. Trust comes from the mutual acceptance of common values and recognition of community needs within an environment. Cooperation comes from working together toward a common end which is the maintaining of a species (our species also) in a specie's required environmental need for the on-going survival.
Although not of the Human species, other social animal groups do include ants, bees, birds, killer whales, monkeys and many more. And, today, each of these groups is worthy of behavioral explorations for a fix-it of our group. Bully behavior seems to appear in many social groups, we should have evolved beyond this behavior. But not, and perhaps Humans should make adjustments accordingly. Must we be so territorial and discriminative within our, and other, specie groups? Possessiveness, and to bully for personal satisfaction, should not be acceptable.
We, humans, seem to have become sidetracked from trust and cooperation in favor of expanding personal comforts and gains. Maintaining of the (our) species, (and others) has taken a deep backseat in favor of high-technology and personal monetary gains, rather than environmental concerns. Specializations toward money and personal comforts have led to the neglect of trust and cooperation within the (our) species. Leaders, followers, and even neutralists have increased personal behaviors of aggressiveness, mutualisticness, cooperativeness toward personal gains only, and away from Human species (and other) survival requirements.
Over several years science has repeatedly warned about climate change possibilities as trees are harvested and air is polluted. But science is ignored. Today, climate change is obvious. But, is still ignored in favor of personal wants and gains. Evidence has proven that overspecialization leads to extinction for both animal and plant life. Science again is ignored.
How hot will our climate become in future generations? Can animal and plant life survive 130-plus degree temperatures of the future? Although technology can proved Humans with air conditioning. But, what about other animals and plants of the world? Shouldn't high technology, trust, and cooperativeness move all species into a world-wide survival consideration? Rather than weaponry toward mistrusts, and the push toward personal beliefs?
The responsibilities of today will become the responsibility for tomorrow. Perhaps (we) Humans of Planet Earth should better understand what politics and religion should really be about: the mutual organization of (our) species for safe survival and reproduction – world-wide. We must have world-wide leaders, followers, and neutralists who accept responsibilities of trust and cooperation within the (our) Human species for the continuation of the (our) species and all other animal and plant species of Planet Earth.
Bill Clark
Yountville
