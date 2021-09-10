Social Insecurity: Part II

Mike of course doesn’t have to worry about any of this. He has an ample retirement paid for by we the taxpayers. Upon reflection, isn’t it funny how our government bureaucrats always vote themselves generous benefits while those of us in the private sector get left paying the check? Something to ponder, perhaps in a future letter.

Come to think of it, wasn’t Mike elected as a Blue Dog Democrat; socially liberal but dedicated to limited government and fiscal responsibility? What happened to that guy?

But wait, Mike says there was a “poll” saying that 74% of Social Security recipients don’t want their checks to stop coming. I’m shocked (laughing out loud). What really surprises me as that 26% would say that they do want their benefits cut. In either event, it has nothing to do with why Social Security is not performing as advertised. The fact that the citizenry has been effectively misled by our politicians merely proves my point.

The lesson to be learned is that perhaps we should all stop being mindless sheeple and start to question senseless policies being forced upon us by government bureaucrats.

In the case of Social Security, see it for what it is; a very expensive and wasteful welfare program, especially for average wage earners, and a very poor way to plan for one’s retirement.