Social insecurity

When first reading the recent letter to Napa Valley Register on Social Security ("We must protect Social Security," Aug. 22) my reaction was pity: there goes another misinformed rube buying into the myth that the SSI taxes he pays is improving his ability to retire well. I had a good laugh, however, when I quickly realized that the author of the letter was none other than our Congressman Mike Thompson.

I had to ask myself, was the author truly so misinformed? Because if not, the only reasonable explanation for the letter is that the author must assume that his readers are so misinformed as to buy into the fairy tale. Sadly, I think the latter is more plausible.

The average Social Security recipient receives about $1,500 per month. That doesn’t buy you too much in the Napa Valley. For a person with a median income, it represents a return on investment of about 0.9% per year on the taxes paid. Given that long-term stock investments have historically returned 8-10% per year, this means the recipient is getting about 10 cents on his dollar. Wouldn’t $15,000 per month sound a little better?