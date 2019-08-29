Well, Dr. Don is at it again with yet another Anti-American screed on behalf of “The People” ("Socialism. Oh, My, Gawd," Aug. 16).
He espouses "Democratic Socialism,” championing its utopian virtues while denigrating all the wonderful things that our capitalist country has provided to him and his family.
Instead of trying to remold our country and society into something more to his liking, perhaps he should emigrate to one of the socialist Scandinavian countries, or better yet, one of the true models of socialism such as Venezuela or Cuba. He conveniently ignores the fact that many Communist nations, such as Russia and China (talk about a commandeering of resources and befouling the environment), have started to embrace capitalism. Even Vietnam, where I fought some 50 years ago, welcomes foreign tourists and their money, especially Americans.
Perhaps Sir Winston Churchill summed it up best when he said: “Socialism - The philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, the gospel of envy. Its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.”
Gordon Evans
Napa