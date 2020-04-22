Socialism in achools: No grades.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The NVUSD has just interjected Socialism into their curricula by eliminating grades for the students.

One must learn in life that excellence is rewarded, mediocrity not so much and failure not at all. This concept is not put on hold because a virus happens to be coursing through the community. Actually it is a concept that is needed all the more during such situations.

The school grading system is one of the early concepts taught to young minds, as they are preparing to make their way in the real world, to strive for excellence.

Eliminating grades sends a different message. You are essentially, by example, rewarding the less gifted students and punishing the gifted ones, with the concept of don’t worry, when something bad happens a higher power will step in and make everything right.

Real life does not give you that.

A better lesson is to give the students the grades they had earned at the time the education was stopped.

Richard Webster

Napa