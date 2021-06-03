Society and women today

I am an eighth student here at River Middle School and I am submitting my Bias Perspectives Essay.

One in three women in their lifetime have or will be sexually harassed. Why does this problem exist? Simple, society. Catcalling, rape, sexual assault, and society’s insanely high standards for women. But why is this happening everywhere? Why do women need to live in constant fear?

This fear has become normal for women. Walking around with their keys in between their fingers or walking with pepper spray. I have seen videos of women telling everyone how they bought a taser or how they dress up like a man when going out.

I saw a video just the other day of a woman walking through New York City just to be catcalled almost every block. These are just some examples of why women are living in fear. Catcalling is getting so aggressive these days. According to girlscouts.org, one in 10 girls are catcalled before their 11th birthday.

I assure you if you go up to any woman they will tell you that they would rather be called beautiful respectfully than having someone make animal noises at them. As a woman, when walking by a man, I have that one thought in the back of my mind, thinking, “What if?” Why do I need to think like that, though?