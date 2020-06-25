What about our whole society’s responsibility for the runaway prevalence of violence?
The “excessive use of force” is not something that has been dreamed up by police departments in some sort of evil vendetta against the people they are supposed to protect. It can also be seen as the levels they have had to resort to in order to protect themselves while they are doing their job protecting citizens in the midst of a society that is awash in guns and weapons and that portrays and even celebrates “tough guy” approaches to life in movies, TV, music and art.
We are entertained by assassins, gangsters, serial murderers, alien monsters, rapists and thugs. America has pretty much become a “screw you!” society wherein the first response almost everyone makes to any opinion contrary to their own is to “flip them the bird," “give them the finger” or shout “screw you!”
Try it sometime and see for yourself. See how people take to even polite suggestions that might infringe on their “rights” to do whatever the heck they want. Turn down the music, please don’t block my car in that parking place, excuse me but the line is actually behind me? Try saying something on (anti) social media that someone doesn’t agree with and see how little hesitation people feel to bully or belittle.
Amazing how fast your fellow citizens can go from mildly abusive to verbally threatening to outright assaultive behavior. Try being a cop and responding to an “altercation” where people are screaming at each other, at the neighbors, at the whole world. Nobody knows what to do.
They call the police. The police show up and now they not only have to take all the crap, sort out what’s happening, who might be right or wrong, how to settle things down, but also to worry about which of these bent-out-of-shape screamers has a bigger gun than they do and who has no moral hesitation whatsoever about whipping it out and shooting someone.
Yeah, it is true, that there are cops who are racist. Just like there are racists in every neighborhood in America, there are cops who are poorly trained to handle explosive situations – the toughest job there is. There are cops who are not good people. Just like some lawyers, mechanics, truck drivers, millionaire bankers, news reporters, or any other type of person are not good people.
But the vast majority are just average; trying to do their job in the best way they know how.
Can police departments use “reform?” Of course. You can always learn better. But how about the rest of society? Just keep stocking up on guns, pointing fingers at “them” instead of “us?” Well, that will work about as well as it has already. How can you possibly expect those who are designated to “keep order” in society to strip themselves of the ability to respond to lethal force, when the society and people around them are becoming ever more militant, dangerous and out of control?
And this is not just a matter of the “right” or the “left.” Gun nuts or millennial antifas.
Until we are all ready to renounce anger or violence as a first response and learn to react to challenges with some sort of effort to understand the other person’s point of view instead of just lashing out, tearing it down or putting it to the torch, we will just continue to be witnesses to turmoil, chaos and destruction.
Finding fault is easy. Making things better is not.
Charles Jeremias
Napa
