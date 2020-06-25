Society’s responsibility for the runaway prevalence of violence

They call the police. The police show up and now they not only have to take all the crap, sort out what’s happening, who might be right or wrong, how to settle things down, but also to worry about which of these bent-out-of-shape screamers has a bigger gun than they do and who has no moral hesitation whatsoever about whipping it out and shooting someone.

Yeah, it is true, that there are cops who are racist. Just like there are racists in every neighborhood in America, there are cops who are poorly trained to handle explosive situations – the toughest job there is. There are cops who are not good people. Just like some lawyers, mechanics, truck drivers, millionaire bankers, news reporters, or any other type of person are not good people.

But the vast majority are just average; trying to do their job in the best way they know how.

Can police departments use “reform?” Of course. You can always learn better. But how about the rest of society? Just keep stocking up on guns, pointing fingers at “them” instead of “us?” Well, that will work about as well as it has already. How can you possibly expect those who are designated to “keep order” in society to strip themselves of the ability to respond to lethal force, when the society and people around them are becoming ever more militant, dangerous and out of control?