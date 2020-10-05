Soft-spoken dignity as mayor?

Gerardo Martin brought a soft spoken dignity to the mayor candidate forum on Zoom by the League of Women Voters.

In an election season of strident voices, his sensible appeal was based in the reality that Napa City Manager Steve Potter has the duty to administer and present matters to the City Council. Martin is not driven by a hidden agenda nor trying to trick anyone with empty political promises.

Martin spoke of working with the city manager to include all. Gerardo works with people to plan and manage their finances. I met him during my years on the Napa Valley College Board of Trustees. Like myself, he worked as a grocery store clerk for many years.

He worked his way up to this position as a financial advisor by completing the training and passing the exams required to demonstrate advanced knowledge. That is of great value to Napa as it faces severe loss of revenues.

Martin explained he decided to run for mayor when the economy fell apart and the civic unrest began to destroy cities. He speaks Spanish and knows the culture. He has success in the larger community by his selection as president of the Napa Valley College Foundation and leadership in the Napa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.