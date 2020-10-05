Soft-spoken dignity as mayor?

Gerardo Martin brought a soft spoken dignity to the mayor candidate forum on Zoom by the League of Women Voters.
In an election season of strident voices, his sensible appeal was based in the reality that Napa City Manager Steve Potter has the duty to administer and present matters to the City Council. Martin is not driven by a hidden agenda nor trying to trick anyone with empty political promises.
Martin spoke of working with the city manager to include all. Gerardo works with people to plan and manage their finances. I met him during my years on the Napa Valley College Board of Trustees. Like myself, he worked as a grocery store clerk for many years.
He worked his way up to this position as a financial advisor by completing the training and passing the exams required to demonstrate advanced knowledge. That is of great value to Napa as it faces severe loss of revenues.
Martin explained he decided to run for mayor when the economy fell apart and the civic unrest began to destroy cities. He speaks Spanish and knows the culture. He has success in the larger community by his selection as president of the Napa Valley College Foundation and leadership in the Napa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Gerardo gave extensive thought before running for Mayor. He recognized his finance and budget expertise is essential to Napa’s future. He has a shared background with those born in Spanish-speaking homes as well as a strong and successful role in working with those who want Napa to work for all residents.
And he learned that the long-time candidates for mayor had not made the connections to assure election of a unifying mayor. We need that unity and we need to have someone of our very significantly neglected community instead of those promising to “do things” for them.
So he is not, nor will he be, the loudest voice in the room. He is not the one with the long list of endorsements because he was not the first to ask. Very soon he will be the one with the endorsements and support as he listens well, applies his quite thoughtfulness and works with those necessary to make our community healthy and accessible to all.
He is a caring father who wants Napa to work things out. He wants Napa to work well now as well as for the future of his family and all of us. I hope you will join me in voting for Gerardo Martin as Mayor of Napa.
Bruce Ketron
Napa
