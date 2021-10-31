Some advice on our water security

To Anna Chouteau, St. Helena City Council. This Is Ferenc again. A few preliminary remarks:

The clarity of vision, the only way it is achievable is to have a clear and untarnished view, and an understanding of the issues, if one has the ability to rise above oneself, to see things for what they are, not the way we are, and the way we want to see it.

“Do not react, Think”. Step back, Listen, Reflect, contemplate with an open mind on all issues, it is not that “one” agrees or disagrees, the issue is to "understand”.

Imagine all the possibilities and ways that this new era of reality and the magic of technology opens up for a person and for our community.

Remember, It is always a person, and only a person that can accomplish anything meaningful.

Be That person.

I do not know what your platform – agenda is, what is the foundation of your ambition?

Running on the issue of water security for all of Napa County communities is a sure winner.

There are two available possibilities.

Filtering – Cleaning wastewater to be fit for human consumption.

Desalinization of ocean water is powered by solar energy, It 1s all green.

You are getting a seat at the table of the county supervisors, giving you the opportunity to advocate the great importance of our “water security.”

On My website you will find contact information of all relevant people of our communities that are responsible for our water security -- thisisferenc.art.

“To raise new questions, new possibilities, to regard old problems from a new angle, requires creative imagination and marks real advance in science” -- Albert Einstein.

Consider these remarks with an open mind and goodwill, as I do offer it.

I shell follow up with other relevant comments, reflecting on truth and reality.

Good Luck, This Is Ferenc.

PS: To advocate the issue of our water security is the responsibility of all of us, every person, every community.

Ferenc Brunner

St. Helena