Some alternatives for PG&E

Ya know, Mr. McGill hits the nail on the head in his Oct. 27 letter regarding PG&E and their “Public Safety" (wink-wink), path of least resistance, power shutoffs ("Shutting off the power does more harm than good").

Mr. McGill asks for alternative solutions and since PG&E continues to maintain their deer-in-the-headlights stance, I'd like to offer my two cents.

We all remember PG&E's "Smart Meter" mandate. Of course, their motivation was to improve their accounts receivable by implementing an automated way to both speed up and cut the costs of their billing process (not to mention thwarting those who were so easily tapping into a neighbor's power lines). Well, since the smart meter can communicate consumer usage to PG&E, how about developing "Smart Transformers" and "Smart Power Grid Lines" for those fire-prone areas?

In other words, rather than PG&E paying bonuses, spend those bucks on some R&D that will provide PG&E. immediate problem location feedback. In addition, this information could then be communicated to emergency response personnel.