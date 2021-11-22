Some comments on the story of The Bowl

I read with interest Jennifer Huffman’s article “Move to Shut Down the Bowl” in the Tuesday, Nov. 9 edition of the Register. The article raised a number of questions as it told the story of the newest drama in the lives of those who inhabit the area, both in the upcoming forced move as well as the manner in which their reaction to the move was reported.

First, the use of the “unusually strong language” in the story. As a former Napa Valley College journalism student, I would be the last to push for censoring the press. However, I would point to what I learned about how to accurately report the raw emotions that can be sparked in a tragic event such as in the story. I believe that these emotions and words could have been communicated without the full use of the expletives employed. I would point out that, just as the use of pornographic images is out of place in what should be a family newspaper, so the full use of such language would be out of place as well.

Second, it is very possible to see both sides of the story about the upcoming forced move. The river needs to be dredged in order to prevent future flooding which would affect both the homeless and the housed in our city. The homeless in the area need a place to live; this also affects both them and the rest of us in our city. How do we reconcile the two?

Ms. Huffman graciously took a phone call from me to discuss my concerns about the use of language and the situation in the article. She noted that she has previously interviewed the mother of the man who was so upset about being told to move. This woman does have a job but does not have a place to live. Ms. Huffman told her about services available to her and others in the Bowl to help her relocate and have shelter in the coming months.

I have been involved with several outreaches to the homeless and impoverished in our city, and I have learned both by training and in practice that forming true, caring relationships makes all the difference. These relationships help these unfortunate members of our society to overcome the tragic cycle of repeated attempts and failures to overcome their situations. Ms. Huffman’s dialog with the woman noted above is an excellent example of someone with social capital (knowledge, key relationships, expertise, etc.) sharing with someone who needed it at the time.

Hundreds of homeless people living in encampments surrounded with trash and segregated both by physical and cultural barriers can be a daunting issue to resolve. I submit that we can be successful if we remember that just as we flourish and overcome by key caring relationships, these folks can be blessed if we take the time to just befriend the one or two that God sends our way.

Joe George

Napa