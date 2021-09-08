So if Texas can pass a law allowing U.S. citizens to interfere, via civil suits, with a woman's constitutional right to an abortion, and no court in the land objects: then what is to stop states from passing other laws that interfere with other constitutional freedoms via civil suits?

For starters, I say California should pass a law allowing U.S. citizens to sue any registered Republican who badmouths the Taliban for diminishing the rights of women in Afghanistan and all proceeds of such suits should be donated to pay the legal costs of defendants in the Texas abortion suits.

Now that would be some kind of justice. And, no, its not dystopian — its the new normal.

Steven Rodriguez

Napa