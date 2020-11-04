In response to Gregg Moore’s letter, telling us that he, as a “fourth-generation Napa”, has decided that American Canyon is not included in the Napa Valley ("American Canyon is not part of the Napa Valley," Nov. 2).

How big of you, Greg, but having grown up living in Napa, Vallejo, and later moving to American Canyon, (it was often referred to as “Rancho Del Mar” back then), and hosted the local train station, many years ago, knowing many people from American Canyon, we considered it as being in “Napa County.”

I’ve lived in American Canyon for 30-plus years, and it's kind of ironic how so much of the tax revenue from here goes into the Napa Valley. It’s people like you, and the wanna be bougie wine snobs, who act as if we’re not “good enough” to be included in “your town's name.”

What a laugh.

Hey, that’s fine by me. No matter how much of Napa County's “trash" and services are provided, some of us prefer not to be called “Napans” anyway.

Denni Miles

American Canyon