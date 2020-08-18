Some reflections on age

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Talking with a friend of mine recently, she said to me, "I never knew my body could betray me so. When we were young we could work hard all day, cook big meals, clean house, have kids, etc., etc., etc. Now the smallest chore is hateful.”

It’s like " it's easy; go ahead, you can do it.”

I'd like to share some beautiful words from the Oxford University Press from "The Last Adventure," by Joyce Graham (1901-1953).

“You think yourselves, the adventurous ones, you young ones, and us becalmed, torpid, our days uneventful, Our blood stagnant, our minds' antennae blunted: But I, who was young and now am old, can tell you There is no adventure like the adventure of age!.”

When you can't find your glasses, sit down, chew a CBD gummie and tune into the latest Donald Trump "Sit-Com."

Or take a short walk and see how beautiful nature is.

Barbara Ciapponi

Napa