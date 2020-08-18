You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Some reflections on age

Some reflections on age

{{featured_button_text}}

Talking with a friend of mine recently, she said to me, "I never knew my body could betray me so. When we were young we could work hard all day, cook big meals, clean house, have kids, etc., etc., etc. Now the smallest chore is hateful.”

It’s like " it's easy; go ahead, you can do it.”

I'd like to share some beautiful words from the Oxford University Press from "The Last Adventure," by Joyce Graham (1901-1953).

“You think yourselves, the adventurous ones, you young ones, and us becalmed, torpid, our days uneventful, Our blood stagnant, our minds' antennae blunted: But I, who was young and now am old, can tell you There is no adventure like the adventure of age!.”

When you can't find your glasses, sit down, chew a CBD gummie and tune into the latest Donald Trump "Sit-Com."

Or take a short walk and see how beautiful nature is.

Barbara Ciapponi

Napa

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

We were tough kids
Letters to the Editor

We were tough kids

  • Updated

Last week, I attended my sister’s 90th birthday. We filled the room with her five kids and my four. Throw in some spouses and it was a big gat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News