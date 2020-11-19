Some reliable medical information

Douglas L. Weed’s letter ("Vitamin D, zinc, and COVID," Nov. 13) would have been more helpful if he had identified himself as a chiropractor, and if he had cited the sources of his information.

While I am not a medical professional, I do use a couple of reliable sources for medical information.

medlineplus.gov has this to say about zinc. “Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): While zinc may have benefit for the common cold and other airway infections, there is no good evidence to support using it for COVID-19. Follow healthy lifestyle choices and proven prevention methods instead.”

The Mayo Clinic provides this information about vitamin D. “Further research is needed to determine what role, if any, vitamin D and vitamin D deficiency might play in the prevention of and treatment of COVID-19.