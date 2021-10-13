Some steps to protect our groundwater

There have been substantial new vineyards installed along Sulphur Creek within the city of St. Helena's limits within the last five-to-10 years. Land has been leased on the north side of the creek for vineyard installation as well as on the south side; the latter used to be oak woodland. Another large vineyard operator installed vineyards adjacent to the creek maybe 10 years ago and some smaller boutique vineyards have been installed by residents with homes on Vallejo Street (which runs parallel to the creek about a city block from Sulphur Creek). All this vineyard installation has had a detrimental impact on Sulphur Creek - none of these vineyards are dry farmed. (What is really heartbreaking is to see these irrigated vineyards drop crop. But I digress.) Some sort of new requirement, perhaps phased in over time, of dry farming on land with such proximity to our creeks and rivers is needed.

There were three new wells drilled by vineyards up Vallejo Street this past spring/summer, each going deeper than their previous well. The deepest one goes down 1,000 feet. (These are not monitored by the city to my knowledge, although I believe they are supposed to be doing that). At least one of the new groundwater wells has not installed the meter that is required. Monitoring of wells needs to be stepped up and meters should be required on all groundwater wells. As the saying goes, if you have nothing to hide, hide nothing.