Some traditions just need to end

Naming United States military installations after Confederate soldiers and officers has always been wrong.

Even the the poorest student of U.S. history should choke on the irony of bestowing the honor of place manning on men who violently sought the destruction of our country.

I’ve never understood why Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis and the likes of Braxton Bragg deserved to be literally raised onto pedestals and remembered as “American Heroes.”

We don’t think of Benedict Arnold as a hero. There is nothing heroic we should remember about John Wilkes Booth. Andrew Johnson, elevated to the presidency after Lincoln’s assassination refused to carry out Lincoln’s plans to heal our nation and put his knee on newly freed black slaves.

It was U.S. Grant who fought the Ku Klux Klan who were murdering Southern blacks. Johnson refused.

But of course our current criminal President Trump sees it differently. Re-naming forts and military installations in the Deep South for true American heroes will anger his base of racist rednecks.

Truth matters. Trump's distorted view of racist history doesn’t.

Jim Beazley

Napa