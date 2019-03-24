We want to give a heartfelt thank you to Jason at Sleep City Mattress Center. We at the Aldea-Adapt Program had a student in desperate need of a mattress because he’s been sleeping on a chair. Jason and the Sleep City Mattress Center Company treated this matter with understanding and urgency and treated our student with dignity.
With hopes for a discount, Jason and Sleep City Mattress Center have gone above and beyond and donated an amazing mattress, box spring and bed frame for our student in need.
With all the negativity in the news how wonderful to hear of generous people like Jason and companies like Sleep Center Mattress Center that make a difference in our community.
Joy Gittings
Aldea-Adapt counselor
Napa