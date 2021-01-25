Some wise words

Perhaps this is a good time to publish a quote from a 28-year-old attorney who had recently relocated from a small town to a larger town in Illinois.
“At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide."
— Abraham Lincoln. Address before the Young Men's Lyceum of Springfield, Illinois Jan. 27, 1838.
Robert Russo
Napa