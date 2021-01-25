Someone is fouling our church parking lot

I belong to the church at the corner of Trower and Dry Creek. We have a large parking lot used for a variety of activities. I taught each of my children to drive there. When the Alston Park lot is full, people use our parking lot. Just after Christmas, I watched as a young father and his son ran a new remote car over the wide-open spaces and another family teaching their daughter to ride a new bike.

Unfortunately, someone has been using the parking lot to dump his or her diapers several times per week. Apparently, they use the parking lot as a bathroom and leave wipes and full diapers. The purpose of my letter is two-fold. A caution to families. There are unhealthy piles placed at various places throughout the parking lot. Secondarily, one of you might see this person and report them to the police. We have made several reports to no avail.

Our church is all about family and it brings joy to our hearts to see the facilities used as described in the first paragraph. We do not want a family made sick by coming in contact with the feces scattered about. We try to clean it up as soon as it happens, however, we are a group of volunteers.

Chal Daniels

Napa