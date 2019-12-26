I've lived in Napa for over 20 years. I got pulled over by a motorcycle cop while I was doing 45 mph in a 30 mph zone on Jefferson Avenue, and he knocked it down to 40 mph in a 30 mph zone. A very nice guy.
But every day, I see people running lights. It's like an epidemic. I'm driving down Jefferson and I see people going 60 miles an hour when I'm going 35. And nobody gets pulled over.
We were a sleepy little village with our tractors making dust and our workers in the vineyard. We were surrounded by good people even when the…
Something has got to change in this town. The traffic is horrible and people are driving crazy.
I remember the day you asked Dad, pedestrians bicyclists and motorcycle riders are getting away with murder while Mom and Dads are being pulled over. Something has to be done. Why is it that muscle cars never get pulled over but Mom and Dad do?
Mike Skylar
Napa
Editor's Note: The Register asked the Napa Police Department about the issues raised by the author. Sgt. Kristofer Jenny, head of the traffic unit, sent the following response: "The Napa Police Department has a dedicated Traffic Unit that primarily conducts traffic enforcement and major injury collision investigations. The Officers assigned to the Traffic Unit are deployed to high traffic areas with an above average collision rate in order to deter unsafe driving practices and cite suspected traffic violators. The Traffic Officers also conduct enforcement in neighborhoods based upon complaints received by the Police Department.
"When appropriate, the Traffic Unit will coordinate with the City’s Traffic Engineer to explore long-term solutions to emerging traffic safety issues. Additionally, during the past year, the Police Department purchased eight new handheld radar devices and sent four Officers to a POST-certified Radar Operator school to add to the currently certified group of Officers already conducting traffic enforcement within the City of Napa. In 2018, Napa Police Officers issued more than 2500 citations for Vehicle Code violations."
