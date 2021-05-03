Something to be aware of

On April 15, the school board held a sub-committee meeting to hear a presentation on "Equity Grading," Present were board members Jason Dooley, Lisa Chu and Cindy Watter.
The presentation was given by equity grading advocate Joe Feldman. Feldman is the CEO of Crescendo Education Group.
Equity Grading is considered a precursor to the controversial Critical Race Theory curriculum.
If you are concerned about having this thrust upon our children in the coming years, please make your voices heard, email the Board and stay informed on this topic via the NVUSD website.
Stay tuned and stay informed,
