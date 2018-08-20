There's a crosswalk on 2299 Soscol Avenue going toward Central Avenue that is a safety hazard for pedestrians.
My son and I, as well as other children and their families, utilize this crosswalk to walk our children to school. Others are too fearful of being hit because vehicles do not stop, and walk even further to use a crosswalk at the stoplight of Soscol and Pueblo.
Two days recently, my son and I have almost been hit walking to and from school.
I reached out the appropriate channels and left voicemails and emails. But I noticed others feel the same way, that something needs to be done for the safety of pedestrians. So I created a petition to the city of Napa to install a flashing crosswalk.
If you feel as strongly as I do about this, feel free to sign the petition. Hopefully hearing more than one voice on this matter can help change it. My fear is a child or a pedestrian will be hit.
Sophia Edwards
Napa