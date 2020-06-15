× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Spending the last 10 years in Napa Valley hospitality, and a prior career in advertising sales management, I have always been intrigued by the company culture and its core values.

Is the genuine intent of the values a regular message or mission, and, how many employees recognize the message as an opportunity for growth? Speak from the Heart, a Collaboration Coaching approach was created to provide a series of team exercises that encourages employee collaboration.

Once again, the Napa Valley is in the midst of several serious challenges and the pressure on revenue, the bottom line and managing conflict, stress and team unity becomes the myopic focus. In the face of this, a well-defined company culture that encourages employee collaboration will influence confidence and transparency, reduce tension and build team unity. In addition, innovation will evolve, creative and authentic guest experiences will emerge, and overall revenues will flourish.

Unity and trust thrive upon open communication and an individual's willingness to acknowledge emotions and insecurities. Unveiling barriers to growth along with clearly stated company core values will nurture understanding - team assets will be revealed.

Kerry Andrews

Collaboration Coach

Speak from the Heart