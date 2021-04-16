Speak up against sexual assault

Isn’t this absurd? A country that brags about its success and freedom unable to protect the women that bring life into the world, our mothers, daughters, sisters, family, and friends. This should undoubtedly be a call to us as a society to have a change. To stand up and unite for what is right to show unity and understanding in a society where there is a constant struggle for what is right and wrong.

We should clearly seek out the disgusting human beings who are capable of inflicting such violence on an innocent soul and ripping childhoods of those we hold so dearly, make sure they are punished for their atrocities and held at the highest possible sentence. We should motivate our government to do a much better job at handling these situations with care and attention. To come together to properly process cases and hold the offenders accountable and do what is right to our women and children by giving them the help as well as the support they deserve as victims of such terrible crimes.