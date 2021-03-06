Speak up for staying out of Napa city limits

This is for the unincorporated islands, West Pueblo/Linda Vista area. Most of what the city states they will provide us we already have.

You should be getting letters from the city in English and Spanish at your home stating when these hearings will start. Not, everyone reads the paper and not everyone has the internet. They are trying to get this done quickly because some people want to vote in the 2022 city election. And, in all fairness, everyone needs to have a say in this. Not just select people.

If you are struggling to keep a roof over your head and provide food for your family at this time of COVID-19, it's time for you to attend these meetings and let the city know you do not want to be scooped up in the city limits. Let your voices be heard. They feel that because we don't speak up, we don't care what they do with us.

If you don't care that it's going to cost you more and you just want to be able to vote for city issues. That's your decision.

My concern is some people say they want to vote for city issues, some people have hidden agendas trying to pull the racial card that we are being deprived of voting for city issues, to push this along faster. It's like saying if the city doesn't do this now there will be consequences. Calling us minority and low income is insulting.