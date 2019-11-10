As the Season of Giving starts, I want to acknowledge and thank The Archer Hotel Napa for supporting Aldea Children & Family Services.
On Oct. 17, Aldea held its first Art Show & Fundraiser in the Archer Hotel ballroom. The Archer staff were welcoming, quick to help and very accommodating to the needs of staff and of our guests.
The Archer Hotel’s stellar setting made our supporters, staff, clients and their families feel special.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
"Aldea" means 'little village' in Spanish and it really does take a village to make our community strong and vibrant.
Sandy Re Sims, Board President
Aldea Children & Family Services