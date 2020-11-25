Sportabout owner retires

As Sportabout closes down Nov. 28, I feel lucky to have enjoyed nearly 37 years of success thanks to so many great customers.

Retirement comes because I planned to do so to explore other interests. Regretfully, I could not find a new owner to take over, but I believe it will not be long before someone else fills the gap in the growing tennis and pickleball market and the comfort footwear sector.

Your support and well-wishes are nearly overwhelming as I get ready to enjoy a new chapter of my life. I always wanted everyone who visited Sportabout to be able to depart happier than when they arrived. Thanks to you, I can now retire happier than when I started. You let me know Sportabout will be missed, and I will miss you too.

It is amazing to have a huge surge of business in these past few weeks with so many customers (friends) finding tennis gear and comfort shoes, sandals, and clogs marked way down.

So, as Sportabout becomes empty, my heart becomes filled with gratitude for each of you who have rewarded me with friendship and a satisfying career.

Tom Steinman, owner

Napa