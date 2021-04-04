Sports league is hurting students it represents

I'm a parent of a High School senior and two weeks ago attended a VVAL meeting, the seven-school sports league that includes Napa, Vintage, Justin Siena, and American Canyon. What I witnessed in that meeting was in my opinion disgraceful.
Our kids have lost so much through this pandemic. The VVAL meeting had two agenda items either giving the kids something more or giving them more of what they've gotten this past year — "less."
VVAL had already cancelled the league postseason for the sports currently underway and in this meeting they discussed the fate of playoffs for the next shortened season starting in mid-April. Sports like Baseball, Softball, Basketball, Track & Field and others. Playoffs would be a bit tight in terms of schedule, not ideal. Nothing in this pandemic year is a breeze. But it would give a bit of normal back to the kids.
Only Justin Siena voted in favor of holding a postseason. The other six schools said no. This decision means that for upperclass kids who play traditional spring sports they have lost half of their high school sports careers — last year and now this year.
The other topic exposed an even more stunning lack of leadership in my opinion. The topic was awarding pennants and All-League/Player of the Year accolades. With no playoffs, the champion would be based on the regular season. Only two schools (Justin Siena and Vintage) voted in favor. So this mostly conceptual notion of a champion team and star individuals — the VVAL voted "no."
This is craziness. Just read the sports section of this paper. Players, coaches, and reporters are still talking about the pursuit of league titles. I wonder if VVAL and school administrators will remove pennants from their gym's rafters should a team and coaches get together and hang their own? Of course they won't — that would be crazy. As was the league's Grinch-like decision in the meeting.
On this topic one of the administrators wondered what sort of message it would send if kids and teams were allowed to strive for a championship during this pandemic. Is happiness not allowed? Is laughing not allowed? Is striving for achievement not allowed? Is learning from successes and failures not allowed?
Their perspective appeared to be that the awful pandemic has impacted so many that everyone must wallow in misery and pity together until some point in the future.
Another school argued that crowning a champion wouldn't be a fair representation of the best team because they had five boys having to choose between basketball and baseball this year, thus compromising their roster.
Wow, what is this saying? So let's imagine it's next year and the pandemic is not impacting sports. And let's say basketball season is about to begin and this school's team is looking stout. And unfortunately, their star player (with D1 potential) goes down with a season-ending injury. Hey, VVAL — expect a call from this school saying the playoffs and championship should be cancelled because it wouldn't be a fair indication of the best team.
I shared this administrator's perspective with my high schooler. His response — that's thinking I'd expect from a 6-year-old. Yep, I've known such 6-year-olds.
Not only that, I bet none of those five boys would agree with the administrator. The boys will want to compete for a title in the sport they select. And they'd not want to deny kids in the other sport that same opportunity. But this administrator, ah, they had a different take.
Our kids have lost so much — education, social development, opportunities to discover and develop interests, opportunities to succeed (or learn from failing to succeed). And here was a group of adults completely comfortable just taking away more. Only Justin Siena (with two Yes votes) and Vintage (with one Yes vote) tried to give the kids something more.
Any lawyers out there? I believe this VVAL meeting was in violation of the Brown Act as the VVAL website didn't properly give public notice of this meeting and neither did my school. I'd love to have VVAL forced to repeat this 60-minute meeting, but this time with more than just my eyes and ears present.
And teams finishing first in their sports — I'd be happy to pay for a pennant to hang in your school gym.
And to all kids — keep striving for more. Don't accept the less.
Peter Potrebic
Calistoga
