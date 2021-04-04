Sports league is hurting students it represents

This is craziness. Just read the sports section of this paper. Players, coaches, and reporters are still talking about the pursuit of league titles. I wonder if VVAL and school administrators will remove pennants from their gym's rafters should a team and coaches get together and hang their own? Of course they won't — that would be crazy. As was the league's Grinch-like decision in the meeting.

On this topic one of the administrators wondered what sort of message it would send if kids and teams were allowed to strive for a championship during this pandemic. Is happiness not allowed? Is laughing not allowed? Is striving for achievement not allowed? Is learning from successes and failures not allowed?

Their perspective appeared to be that the awful pandemic has impacted so many that everyone must wallow in misery and pity together until some point in the future.

Another school argued that crowning a champion wouldn't be a fair representation of the best team because they had five boys having to choose between basketball and baseball this year, thus compromising their roster.