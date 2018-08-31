We hear and read so much in the negative vein, so for two Napa Valley girls who are 9 and 11 to begin a campaign titled "Be Kind Napa" is heartwarming.
Their "Be Kind Napa" campaign reminds me of my great-granddaughter's Advance Learning Program, sponsored by the school district. In May, as a 4th grader at West Park school, my great-granddaughter participated in this program and came up with her + = + idea, which means "positive = positive."
With help from her parents, older brother and sister, she was able to make T-shirts and buttons with her logo of + = +. She had a booth at the ALPS event where she had a poster and printed cards explaining the meaning of her logo. She gave away the buttons, her idea being if someone asks about your button, you give it to them so the "positive" is passed along.
I am so impressed with the vision these young girls have and are doing something for a future full of kindness and a positive = positive attitude about life and our community. It's nice to know there is hope.
Judy Thomas
Napa