St. Helena City Hall initiative on hold

I have been beaten temporarily by the COVID-19 virus. The City Hall initiative has become collateral damage. There is no way I can get 400 signatures by May 3, the city's deadline.

I have spent thousands of dollars so far on the initiative, and trying to get the signatures by mailing it to every voter would cost thousands more. I will start over once the stay-at-home order is lifted. Then I will go door to door to get the signatures.

Even if you are against the initiative, you should still sign it. Then vote no on the ballot.

We have spent too much money foolishly on consultants. This has to stop. The last proposal by certain councilmembers is to tear down the library and build a City Hall-library complex for $38 million. This is after spending $200,000 fixing the flat roof on the library. I guess money does not matter to certain politicians.