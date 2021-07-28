St. Helena Historical Society opens new exhibit space

On July 21, the St. Helena Historical Society (SHHS) hosted a soft opening for members with Mariam Hansen, director of research, presenting an audio-visual “History of St. Helena.”
Mariam’s lecture was the second in a series of lectures honoring Susanne Salvestrin, one of the founders of the Historical Society and the force behind finding a home for the Society. Since 2002, the SHHS has been seeking a space for the community and visitors to view the many artifacts and historical documents that have been archived and unseen in the upper floor of the St. Helena Public Library.
Members were treated to an insider’s look at the areas in the building that have been transformed into displays for public viewing. Categories covered are “Farming,” “Viticulture and Wineries,” “Native (First) Americans,” “Early Businesses,” along with many more. Clothing, furniture, equipment, signs, retail artifacts along with photographs and paintings come to life in a setting that is both educational and reminiscent to all of us who have lived here for some time and for those who are newer to St. Helena and want access to the history of our town.
I want to congratulate the St. Helena Historical Society staff and Board of Directors for the tremendous efforts they have put into making the classrooms at the former Catholic School inviting, comfortable, and calming. Specifically they have replaced all of the HVAC, flooring, window coverings, lighting and wall treatments. It now houses the St. Helena Historical Society Heritage Center. Special thanks go to board members Helen Nelson, Nancy Caffo, Kathy Carrick, John Sales, and community member, Jennifer Garden.
Thanks to all board members, community volunteers, cookie bakers, wine donors, and the Catholic Church community that supported the idea with a short-term lease.
This soft opening is the beginning of an institution, The St. Helena Heritage Center. The SHHS will need the support from the entire community to make this a sustainable center far into the future.
There will be a community grand opening when public health guidelines and finishing touches permit.
Bonnie Thoreen
Volunteer and former Executive Director