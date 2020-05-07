× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mark Smithers, of St. Helena, writing about current City finance ("St. Helena needs a new City Hall, not a Taj Mahal," April 29), states: “we are in a fantastic [financial] position to weather this storm.”

“Fantastic” is an offshoot of the Greek word “fantastical.” According to Webster’s Third New International Dictionary (my favorite), the first meaning, though obsolete, is “belonging to or constituting fantasy.” The second meaning, not obsolete, enjoys precision: “based on fantasy rather than reason.”

These meanings should be firmly in mind is assessing Mr. Smithers’ letter. St. Helena is no different from other California cities. It faces a horrid financial future in the next many months, and perhaps years.

Alan Galbraith

St. Helena