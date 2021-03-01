St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth — elected officials and activism

We live in troubled times, ones that dwarf the effects of the pandemic. It is the nation’s increasing erosion in the trust of our institutions, our laws, even our history. Half the nation believes the 2016 election was illegitimate, the other half that the 2020 election was stolen, that law are enforced selectively to reflect the agendas of those in power, even that the Supreme Court lacks legitimacy. The struggle between globalists and nationalists is reflected in border policy, judicial activism, policing and public funding, racial rage, the toppling of statues.

Amazingly, the public longs for unity and consensus and politicians running for office deceptively vow to build it where it is no longer possible.

We used to believe that the Napa Valley was immune to such a divide, that our politicians would follow up on their promises to safeguard our environment, safeguard our history, safeguard our quality of life. This is what they all say. But at the county supervisors’ level, their own use permit laws have become irrelevant. Violating them, instead of sanctions result in rewarding them. The weekly onslaught of approved violations has become nothing short of scandalous.