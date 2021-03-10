St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth is a community leader

I was going to ignore Michael Caldarola’s letter to the editor, figuring that most readers would see through this manipulation of the numbers ("Yes, St. Helena's voters did know what they were doing," March 4). That was until Grace Kistner repeated the same notion in her letter ("St. Helena needs a mayor not an activist," March 4).

It seems that Mary Koberstein’s supporters think along the same lines and are still smarting from the results of the last election. But, using their own “logic,” one could say that 66.6% of the voters voted against Koberstein and 73.3% voted against Peter White for mayor. Any way you slice that pie, Geoff Ellsworth won the election and represents the voice of more people than any of the other candidates.

And those who voted for him appreciated all the things he was able to get “done” for St. Helena in his first term, they just weren’t the things Caldarola and Kistner may have wanted to be done.