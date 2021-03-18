St. Helena mayor responds to recent criticism

Editor's note: The St. Helena Star offered Ellsworth an opportunity to respond to criticism in several recent letters. He sent the following response.
I'm writing in response to some recent letters to our local newspapers. I am writing this as an individually elected official and not speaking on behalf of the city of St. Helena or the St. Helena City Council.
If a local mayor, in this case myself, is called out negatively for thanking city staff and emergency services for incredible efforts over the last very challenging year then we've reached a real low in local politics. We are just getting through a yearlong global pandemic, large-scale wildfires and national civil unrest, and have much work ahead in areas like economic recovery, water security, fire preparedness and infrastructure upgrades.
My thank you to city staff and emergency services was not meant to be a city proclamation nor was it on behalf of city council, but rather an individual thank you from myself as mayor. My individual thank you was offered at an appropriate time in a council meeting, in a period often used by council members to express individual considerations. If other council members somehow felt excluded because I expressed my personal gratitude, they too have every opportunity to express theirs.
Another issue of concern grew out of our recent council team building session on Feb. 12. This public session was a special meeting to discuss team building practices and to develop and encourage best practices for the council. I was not the chair or facilitator of this meeting and unfortunately, the meeting got off track and was allowed to focus on personality issues instead of process, which is not in accord with our City Council Code of Conduct or rules of parliamentary procedures.
My leadership style may not always be appreciated by all, however, I endeavor to foster a "round table" approach respecting each person’s input and skillsets, and there is a long list of achievements we have made as a city since my joining the council and becoming mayor. Through an inclusive, respectful, and collaborative process, together we have achieved much for our city, despite the many emergencies of the past few years. In that regard, our council ‘team’ has worked well and accomplished much.
I hope that each council member knows my door is open anytime they want to reach out to work collaboratively or discuss issues in a manner appropriate to the Brown Act, including potential criticism of me in the appropriate setting as I always endeavor to improve communication and performance. If someone wants to suggest there is a problem because I reserve the right to free speech or the right to vote how my conscience or as my logic dictates then we have a deeper problem regarding the democratic process. While we may be considered a "team," we swore individual oaths of office and each have a separate duty to faithfully serve our community in the way our own judgment and moral compass compels us.
For the record, I did not claim to be an activist at the meeting on Feb. 12. Those were words of another council member. I consider myself a person willing to stand up for the health and safety of our community, protection of our environment and water sources, and someone who stands for social justice, civil rights, and opportunities to thrive for our full spectrum community. Folks can make of that what they will. I believe Vice Mayor Dohring and perhaps others share these values with me.
Regarding Clover Flat landfill and UVDS - my letter of concern, submitted as an individually elected official and not speaking on behalf of the city of St. Helena or the St. Helena City Council, raises concerns with a systemic breakdown of process and oversight creating unnecessary risks to our community and environment.
It is important to consider beyond the administrative complexities of this situation to understand tangible concerns associated with these operations in their existing locations.
The continuing lack of clear oversight mechanisms, combined with combustion risks in a high wind, high fire tier area and risks of contamination of the Napa River (that directly irrigates many Napa Valley vineyards and is a community water resource) are of great concern. An additional facility has many unhappy neighbors whose issues have not been resolved.
A breakdown in the liaison process with the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency Joint Powers Authority that has oversight responsibilities at UVDS/Clover Flat has left our local government and public inadequately informed of these issues.
The city of St. Helena sits less than 10 forested miles downriver of this landfill. Thousands of people, families and businesses co-exist in the limited confines of the Napa Valley/Napa County. We all deserve best oversight and practices to prevent unnecessary risks to our community, as well as risks to the Napa Valley/Napa County brand we have all worked to build.
Geoff Ellsworth, mayor
St. Helena
