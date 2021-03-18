St. Helena mayor responds to recent criticism

My leadership style may not always be appreciated by all, however, I endeavor to foster a "round table" approach respecting each person’s input and skillsets, and there is a long list of achievements we have made as a city since my joining the council and becoming mayor. Through an inclusive, respectful, and collaborative process, together we have achieved much for our city, despite the many emergencies of the past few years. In that regard, our council ‘team’ has worked well and accomplished much.

I hope that each council member knows my door is open anytime they want to reach out to work collaboratively or discuss issues in a manner appropriate to the Brown Act, including potential criticism of me in the appropriate setting as I always endeavor to improve communication and performance. If someone wants to suggest there is a problem because I reserve the right to free speech or the right to vote how my conscience or as my logic dictates then we have a deeper problem regarding the democratic process. While we may be considered a "team," we swore individual oaths of office and each have a separate duty to faithfully serve our community in the way our own judgment and moral compass compels us.