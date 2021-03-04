St. Helena needs a mayor not an activist

Again, at the Special Council Governance Meeting at which there was a facilitator for team building to develop City Council processes for working and communicating together, the mayor proclaimed himself an activist. Vice Mayor Dohring indicated that we needed a mayor and not an activist. This resulted in a 4-1 split in the Council with the mayor pitted against the four council members. Jesse Duarte wrote an article in the St. Helena Star which describes this incident more accurately than I could hope to so I will not attempt to.

As a result, the mayor wrote a reply to Duarte’s article indicating that if he would have known that the Council members were going to make the Governance Meeting a time to discuss what they didn’t like about him, he would have come prepared to tell them what he did not like about them.