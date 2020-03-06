St. Helena Public Library's Friends & Foundation receives anonymous $100,000 gift

Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library has received $100,000 from an anonymous donor. While the gift is unrestricted -- it can be used wherever it is most needed -- the board of directors of Friends & Foundation has decided to earmark the funds for the renovation or rebuilding of the St. Helena Public Library. The library was built 41 years ago on land donated by John and Virginia Daly, and funded almost entirely by donations from individuals and local businesses.