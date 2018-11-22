I am writing today to convince you and anyone who reads this to see refugees like I do.
My entire school read the book “Refugee” for our Napa County Reads yearly book. It's really awesome to be able to read and take home a book, especially when each and every student receives one to keep.
We read and annotated while discussing the problems and solutions of refugees. It was really moving and made me think, made me imagine.
Imagine being a mother, living in a dangerous country, scared for your children's safety. Imagine deciding that you and your family will uproot everything and walk, walk to the promised land: America.
This idea of America is enticing to these refugees. Refugees feel that they will be safe there, can start a new, successful life.
There are 22.5 million of these hopeful refugees today. If you really think about it, refugees are people who did nothing to deserve the treatment they're given. Refugees are people who need a new home. There's even refugees in wine country, where we feel far from global problems like these. You are in a unique position to help these refugees -- you have the power to make the difference. If you do something to help, you could be one of the people trying to stop the problem.
You may not believe me. You may ask, 'Why should I listen to such a young writer — someone who can't even vote yet?' I'll tell you why: I am the next generation. I am the future.
The future is where we solve this problem, but we can help now as well. Right now, in fact. We all can help displaced people and refugees by donating to organizations like the UNHCR — the UN Refugee Agency, or UNICEF. Both are agencies that use our donations to provide food and clean, fresh water to refugees and displaced families. With your money, these people can go out and help these refugees who need our support.
Thank you for taking the time to read my letter. I hope now you will be able to see refugees the way I do, and know that you can help them. You can be the one to save the little boy on the raft crossing the unforgiving Mediterranean, just hoping he makes the night.
Samantha Pecota, student
Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School