St. Helena's Native Sons of Golden West thanks donors

The Native Sons of the Golden West would like to thank all those who stepped up to help us out in our time of need. With all of the generous donations that we received, we are now able to get through this tough time and have enough reserve to get us through 2021.

We are hopeful that by mid-year we will be able to get back to normal and open up the Hall for rentals and hopefully be able to have our annual crab feed in January 2022.

We know how much the Hall means to the citizens of St. Helena, that is why we are doing everything we can to keep it open. With all of your generous donations, it looks like that is going to happen.

Again thanks to all the many donors, and here’s hoping to see you at the next event held at the Hall.

Phil Murphy, president

NSGW #53

CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS