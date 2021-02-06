St. Valentine’s Day: The miracle of love

Valentino da Terni was a 3rd century Catholic bishop who was beheaded by Roman soldiers under the order of Claudius II. His “crimes” included secretly marrying couples in Christian nuptial ceremonies, which were contrary to pagan Roman law.

Also, in spite of death threats, he boldly and publicly cited the apostle Paul by proclaiming that love is God’s greatest gift to humankind. When Claudius II gave him the choice of renouncing his faith or face execution, he opted for death. He died at the age of 42.

Although Valentine lived before microscopes were invented, they would eventually play an instrumental role in unlocking some of the biological secrets that connect love to the sacred act of procreation.

In 1590, Zacharias Janssen invented the first microscope. In 1677, Antonie van Leeuwenhoek was the first to describe, “wee cavorting beasties,” including human spermatozoa. This led to the discovery of the human zygote.

According to Lewis Thomas, M.D., author of “The Medusa and the Snail,” “The mere existence of that cell should be one of the greatest astonishments of earth. People ought to be walking around all day, all through their waking hours, talking of nothing but that cell.”