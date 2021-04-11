Stand against human trafficking

I don't care if you are red or blue. That is your choice. I am not trying to change that choice.

I just want you all to realize, to open your eyes and heart to a very real problem the world is facing: child trafficking and human slavery. This is real and has become the number one-money maker in the world. It has surpassed the drug and weapon trades.

Please watch the movie trailer for “Sound of Freedom” and then go see the film when it comes out. Operation Underground Railroad is real and needs our support. The innocent and trafficked people and children need our help. Will you help?

Thank you and god bless you for opening your eyes and heart.

Donna Clark

El Verano