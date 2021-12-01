Stand up, Napa High School alumni

If you're looking for a worthy cause for your end-of-the-year tax-deductible donation, please consider giving to your Napa High Alumni Association.

Your donation will go to support deserving graduating seniors. Every year, since 1992, NHAA has given out four $1,000-1,250 scholarships to seniors who need a bit of help to further their education. Every year there are more students who need assistance.

Won't you reach out to kids who need a hand paying for books or tuition for college? Like everything else, the cost of education has risen and it's a shame when that's the one thing that's holding back these talented young people. You'll feel good having helped educate young people who might otherwise not have the opportunity.

You'll also benefit by taking a tax deduction. (NHAA's tax ID=680319056)

Please send a donation in any amount, made out to NHAA, to our NHAA President, Marilyn Reid, 550 East Spring Street, Napa, CA 94559.

You can honor Napa High's motto of a Proud Past, Promising Future by helping others achieve that future.

Gary Garaventa

NHAA Board member