Stand with us, elect Gerardo Martin as Napa mayor

And yet, the people who demand we wait our turn, many of whom in positions of power, are the same folks who marched with the Black Lives Matter movement and stood in solidarity with Pride demonstrations in Napa.

I want to be very clear: if you march loudly with the BIPOC (“Black, Indigenous, and People of Color”) and Queer community, but do not support our empowerment, you are not part of the solution and must do better to recognize the inequity that exists in our city. Performative activism is a dangerous cancer, and it runs deep in our community.

Before I go too far, I want to clarify a misconception: BIPOC empowerment does not equate white erasure. On the contrary, it is important in the fight for justice that we stand united, regardless of sex, color, or creed. However, if we do not put the gift of life at the hard employments of justice, our city will not have anywhere to hide from indignation of history.

This year, the city of Napa has an opportunity to right an injustice too long ignored. In the history of this city of great potential, no Hispanic or Latino has ever been duly elected to the office of Napa mayor.