Now more than ever it is important to stay connected with your health care team.

With the onset of COVID-19 and shelter-in-place orders, many have hunkered down into our homes seeking little engagement usual activities. In an effort to reduce personal risk of contact with infections and to decrease the number of visits to providers and emergency rooms people have decreased their overall use of health care services.

Many practices have limited office hours and transitioned to telehealth through video and phone visits. This can be confusing and may send a message that discourages people from connecting with their health care team until the pandemic is over.

On the contrary, in these times of rapidly changing health directives, it is critical that individuals and families continue to access care through their primary care and specialty providers. Now more than ever these are the practitioners that can guide how to manage your health including addressing new and chronic symptoms.

Outpatient offices, emergency rooms and hospitals are safe places to receive care from your health care team. Clinical practices and hospitals have always used methodic and comprehensive cleaning practices to keep offices and exam rooms clean.