Stay healthy for 2021

2020 has been quite a year: devastating fires (e.g., Glass Fire), violent protests and a record-breaking heatwave.

What about the COVID-19 virus?

A bright light shone in November 2020 because Pfizer made a strongly effective vaccine for COVID-19.

Don’t throw away the masks just yet. If authorized, supplies of the vaccine will be limited.

A virus did not damage my gait, hearing and speech; a drunken driver hit me in 1992. I teach people to not drive drunk. My teaching continues.

Prevent getting and spreading the virus until this vaccine becomes available:

• Celebrate holidays with few people. Preferably, those you live with.

• Use digital platforms (like Zoom) or postage mail to connect with others.

• Watch religious services on TV or online. Gatherings can spread the virus causing illness or death.

• Limit physical interactions with others. Wear a mask in populated areas and stay 6 feet away from others.

• Avoid heavy drinking. If intoxicated, you are more likely to behave in ways that promote the spread of the virus and even drive drunk.