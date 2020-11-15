Stay healthy for 2021

2020 has been quite a year: devastating fires (e.g., LNU Lightning Complex), violent protests, and a record-breaking heat wave.

What about the COVID-19 virus?

A light shone in early November 2020: Pfizer made a 90% effective vaccine for COVID-19.

Don’t throw away the masks just yet. Vaccines go through safety tests which can take years and it will not be available to everyone overnight.

A virus did not damage my gait, hearing and speech; a drunken driver hit me in 1992. I teach people to not drive drunk. My teaching continues.

Prevent getting and spreading the virus until this vaccine becomes available:

— Celebrate holidays with few people. Preferably, those you live with.

— Use digital platforms (like Zoom) or postage mail to connect with others.

— Watch religious services on TV or online. Gatherings can spread the virus causing illness or death.

— Limit physical interactions with others. Wear a mask in populated areas and stay 6 feet away from others.